Separate deadly Orlando shootings spark police investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police Department officials are investigating after two separate deadly shootings in the city Saturday night.
Investigators responded to the first shooting just after 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Columbia Street.
The second shooting happened at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on West Colonial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One person died in the shooting, according to OPD.
It is unclear what circumstances led to the shootings.
Suspect or victim information has yet to be revealed in either shooting.