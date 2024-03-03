Expand / Collapse search

Separate deadly Orlando shootings spark police investigation

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police Department officials are investigating after two separate deadly shootings in the city Saturday night.

Investigators responded to the first shooting just after 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Columbia Street.

The second shooting happened at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on West Colonial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One person died in the shooting, according to OPD. 

It is unclear what circumstances led to the shootings. 

Suspect or victim information has yet to be revealed in either shooting. 