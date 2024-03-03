Separate deadly Orlando shootings spark police investigation

Orlando Police Department officials are investigating after two separate deadly shootings in the city Saturday night.

Investigators responded to the first shooting just after 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Columbia Street.

The second shooting happened at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on West Colonial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One person died in the shooting, according to OPD.

It is unclear what circumstances led to the shootings.

Suspect or victim information has yet to be revealed in either shooting.