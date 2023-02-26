Orlando shelter's longest resident, George, still waiting 100 days later to be adopted

Meet George.

George has been at Orange County Animal Services for over 100 days, making him the longest resident at the shelter. The shelter staff said very few people have shown interest in him.

"We know he's healthy and strong, sweet, gentle, and incredibly intelligent (has figured out how to open the play yard gates). We know he can be dog selective, which simply means he gets along with some dogs, and with others he doesn't," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

George is estimated to be between 7 and 8 years old and was brought in as a stray. He's 50 pounds, healthy and strong, and absolutely loves people and treats, the shelter said.

It's not known how he is with cats or small animals.

If you are interested in giving George a home, visit Orange County Animal Services website.