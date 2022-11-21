Orlando sends support to Colorado Springs in wake of LGBTQ club shooting

The man suspected of opening fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs is now charged with five counts of murder and five hate crimes.

Dozens of people gathered in Colorado Springs on Monday night to remember the five victims killed during the shooting, in which 19 others were hurt. We have also learned two people stopped the gunman and are credited with saving lives. The accused gunman's motive is still unclear.

The shooting comes six years after the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub, the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in modern U.S. history.

FOX 35 News spoke with Colorado Springs council member Nancy Henjum who said her community and Orlando are linked by these tragic events, but she is grateful for support from Central Florida that is on the way to Colorado.

That comes in the form of Pulse ribbons. The project was created to spread love and hope after 49 people were killed at Pulse. The creator of that project tweeted out a picture of the 300 ribbons he's sending to Colorado Springs.

That's not all: part of the Sea-to-Sea Rainbow Flag will arrive in Colorado Springs in just hours. That's the world's largest LGBTQ pride flag that was constructed in Key West, Florida. Now the section of it that was displayed in Orlando will be sent to Colorado Springs.

"I don't know if I have the words… It's so profound, it's so meaningful, it's so powerful for our community and for the world. This is sharing as a broad community, we're all in this together. It's really beautiful," Henjun said. "We are deeply grateful, it's deeply sad and also deeply unifying."

The flag will be unfurled on Wednesday morning. It was not immediately from which city building it will hang.






