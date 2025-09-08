Orlando seeks approval from state to restore Pulse Memorial crosswalk design

The Brief City leaders want to repaint the rainbow-colored crosswalk removed last month by FDOT. They say it improves safety while honoring victims of the 2016 Pulse shooting. The city has pledged to fund the restoration itself.



The City of Orlando is asking state transportation officials for permission to repaint the Pulse memorial crosswalk on Orange Avenue in its original design, which was removed last month.

‘A safer and more visible crossing’

What we know:

The City of Orlando has formally asked the Florida Department of Transportation for approval to repaint the Pulse memorial crosswalk on Orange Avenue in its original rainbow design.

People are coloring in the rainbow crosswalk near Orange Avenue and Esther Street, hours after the state appears to have painted it black overnight. New federal and state rules were established in 2025 to create a uniform crosswalk look.

The crosswalk, located at Orange Avenue and Esther Street, was first installed in 2017 to honor the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. It was removed last month.

FDOT said earlier this year it had notified local governments about changes to its Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) which would prohibit crosswalks such as the Pulse memorial crosswalk. FDOT said it solicited feedback from state and local representatives before beginning the removal process.

The backstory:

The crosswalk was created as part of a broader memorial effort following the June 12, 2016, massacre at Pulse nightclub, which at the time was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The design was reviewed and permitted by FDOT in 2017 and was placed within standard safety markings. However, the federal government and the state of Florida have both issued new rules and standards in 2025 regarding crosswalks, seeking to remove alleged artwork or designs that are viewed as politically charged or distracting, and replace them with a uniform black-and-white-style crosswalk.

The city emphasized that the design carried no political message, only symbolic tribute.

Recent protests began after demonstrators used chalk to decorate the crosswalk, challenging what they view as selective enforcement of state property laws. Some protesters were arrested.

Big picture view:

The arrests have reignited debate in Orlando over how public memorials are policed, and whether chalk art — temporary and easily washed away — should be treated as vandalism. Supporters of the protesters argue that law enforcement’s response is heavy-handed and designed to silence free expression, while state officials insist that any alteration to state-owned property is a violation of the law.

Orlando city officials are hoping the state will make an exception for the crosswalk near the Pusle Memorial site, stating it is not politically-motivated and also enhances pedestrian safety.

A view of the crosswalk near Orange Avenue and Esther Street in downtown Orlando, not far from the Pulse Nightclub memorial site.

What they're saying:

In a previous statement, FDOT said it is the agency's duty to promote the safety and consistency of public roadways and transportation systems.

"That means ensuring our roadways are not utilized for social, political, or ideological interests," FDOT said.

Regarding chalk art, FDOT said it will not tolerate any modification of the roadway and crosswalk.

"Vandalizing state property and/or disrupting traffic in any way is unsafe and illegal," FDOT said. "These illegal actions will not be tolerated and will be fully enforced by law enforcement."

City officials argue the crosswalk is more than a tribute — it also improves pedestrian safety.

"Replacing this crosswalk will not only create a safer and more visible crossing, it will also serve as a visual reminder of our community’s commitment to honor the 49 lives taken on June 12, 2016," city officials wrote in their request to FDOT.

