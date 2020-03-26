Orlando Science Center, Ripley's offering at-home activities during school closures

article

To keep the kids entertained while educating them at the same time, the Orlando Science Center (OSC) and Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment are offering online activities during the coronavirus-driven shutdowns.

On the OSC website, kids can check out videos along with several do-it-yourself science experiments including how to make rock candy, slime and unbreakable bubbles!

The museum also has several lessons being posted on their social media platforms to engage children while schools are closed.

"One post includes ticket giveaways tied to solving a puzzle based on its current 'Top Secret' exhibit," the Orlando Sentinel reports. "Another incorporates astronaut (and Orlando High School graduate) John Young, a corned-beef sandwich and a utility box."

As for Ripley Entertainment, kids can choose from activities centered around its aquarium (https://www.ripleyaquariums.com/at-home/). There are several live events online each day, including watching shark and turtle feedings, and even a penguin birthday party!

Ripley's is also offering a virtual look inside its odditorium, with several live activities each day. (https://www.ripleys.com/outside-the-odditorium/). Participants can learn to draw with a Ripley cartoonist and hear a reading from the classic tale “Moby Dick” -- which is printed in true Ripley style on toilet paper.

The Orlando Science Center and Ripley attractions are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. No reopening dates have been announced.