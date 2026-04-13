Orlando camp director arrested for soliciting girl, 14, in police sting operation

The Brief A 39-year-old camp director was arrested for child solicitation. In a 13-day sting operation, Orlando Police said Terrance Perkins contacted who he believed to be a teen girl and arranged to have sex with her. Perkins allegedly confessed making a mistake and wrote an apology, police said.



An Orlando camp director was arrested following a 13-day police sting operation in which the 39-year-old man planned to have sex with a teen girl, police say.

The camp director is accused of contacting the online profile of a teen girl and arranging to have sex with her in her home, Orlando Police said.

What we know:

A camp director at Shalom Orlando, Terrance Perkins, 39, of Maitland was arrested as part of an Orlando Police Department sting operation regarding the alleged solicitation of a minor, the community center's CEO Marni Mandell said in a provided statement to FOX 35.

The investigation began around March 27, in which a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent posed as a 14-year-old girl online in part of a joint investigation to target people engaged in child exploitation online, the Orlando Police Department said in an arrest affidavit.

FOX 35 has chosen to refer to the special agent's decoy as "the girl" in the investigation details within the arrest affidavit.

Communication between Perkins and "the girl"

Perkins contacted the investigator's profile – who after learning "the girl" was 14-years-old – discussed getting to know her better, the arrest affidavit said.

Police said Perkins sent the girl an "eggplant emoji" and requested photos of "the girl's" legs. Perkins also discussed planning sexual acts with "the girl," Orlando Police said.

Two days later, on March 29, Perkins planned to meet the girl and park a block away from her home, the affidavit said. While on his way to "the girl's" house, around 1:30 a.m., he reportedly messaged, "I'm getting nervous. … Sorry, I can't. I want to, but it's too soon. Can't risk everything. … Not worth jail time."

Perkins later contacted "the girl" on March 31, April 1, April 4 and April 7 – again asking for more photos and sending "eggplant" emojis, the affidavit said.

Arrested in sting operation

At around 8:30 p.m., April 8, Perkins arrived at a pre-determined location in Orange County to meet and engage in sexual acts with "the girl," police said. He was arrested by Orlando Police and interviewed by police. During the interview, Perkins told police if "the girl" was real, he would have done something he shouldn't have, the affidavit said. He apologized and said he made a mistake – later writing an apology, police said.

Investigators found three large cans of alcoholic beverages in Perkins' vehicle.

As of Perkins' arrest, he was terminated from the camp immediately, Mandell confirmed.

Perkins is facing five charges, including: obscene communication – travel to meet after luring a child, solicitation of minor using a computer, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and attempted lewd or lascivious battery, an Orlando Police arrest affidavit said.

What we don't know:

It's not known if Perkins was involved in any other incidents regarding the solicitation of a minor.

"We are not aware of any reports of misconduct involving Mr. Perkins with our community," Shalom Orlando's statement said. "The Department of Children and Families has indicated that, at this time, there is no reason to believe that any of the alleged behavior involved our campers, our campus or our program."