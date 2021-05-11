Orlando restaurants to hold fundraiser for family of late Git-N-Messy BBQ chef

article

Several eateries around Central Florida are joining forces this week to raise money for the family of a beloved barbeque chef who was unexpectedly killed in an accident.

Chuck Cobb was one of the founders of Git-N-Messy Smokehouse & Tavern. He tragically died in a motorcycle accident last month, leaving behind his wife and four children.

On Wednesday, May 12, over 15 local restaurants will participate in "BBQ Around Orlando." Each restaurant will feature a special dish and/or drink with proceeds going directly to Cobb's wife and kids.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, participating restaurants so far include:

Hunger Street Tacos

MX Taco

Swine & Sons

Taglish

Perla’s Pizza

Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria

Smoke & Donuts

Neon Beach

Kai — Asian Street Fare

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Tornatore’s Ristorante and Italian Market

Tapa Toro

Taverna Opa Orlando

Red-Eye’s Git N Messy Smokehouse & Tavern

Lombardi’s Seafood

Stefano’s Trattoria

Mason Jar Provisions

Fans of Cobb have been paying tribute to the chef, saying he had a larger-than-life personality that would be greatly missed.

"He made the best damn barbecue I've ever eaten in Florida," said Louis Rosen. "He was kind of a genius -- so creative with recipes, and so generous too. He always asked how my wife was feeling, always remembered our orders. Big, boisterous personality. Full of life. I know I'll never forget him."

Cobb appeared on Good Day Orlando with FOX 35's David Martin several times who says Cobb "was a special treat every time."

Part of Git-N-Messy's appeal was that it started out in a Citgo gas station at the corner of Aloma Ave. and Hall Road. The food was so sought after, they would often sell out several hours before closing time. The BBQ business is now located inside Red-Eye Sports Tavern in Winter Springs.

Cobb died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident at the intersection of State Road 434 and Hayes Road in Winter Springs. He was 34-years-old.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

"If you had the pleasure of knowing him, you loved him. His amazing award-winning BBQ, goofiness, and contagious smile. Any amount helps," the fundraiser reads.

You can donate HERE.