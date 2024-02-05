Orlando restaurants thrive amidst Pro Bowl, Olympic marathon trials

The City of Orlando was busy with several major events and it helped local restaurant owners boost business.

Tens of thousands of people packed Camping World Stadium in Orlando for the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday.

For local businesses, it helped bring in customers.

"I’m just so happy the Pro Bowl is coming to Orlando. This is bringing us a whole bunch of business as you can see," said Shannea Nikki Akins, the co-owner of Nikki’s Place.

The restaurant serves Southern cuisine and is less than a mile from Camping World Stadium. They had a boost in sales this weekend.

"It has really brought around a lot of new customers and we are excited to have them try and taste our cuisine," said Akins.

Orange County officials say the NFL Pro Bowl is expected to have an economic impact of $45 million. But, it wasn't the only big event in Orlando this weekend.

The US Olympic Team Marathon Trials brought in big crowds to watch our nation's best athletes go the distance in Orlando on Saturday. In addition, 'Megacon' brought in more than 160,000 people to the Orange County Convention Center.

All of these events brought in lots of customers to downtown Orlando's restaurants and bars like Stagger Inn.

"It’s been nonstop and the week leading up to it, prepping and making sure we have enough inventory," said Ryan Davis, the owner of Stagger Inn.

Orlando was the first city in Florida to host the Olympic marathon trials. Business owners are excited to see Orlando bring so many major events to Central Florida.

"I’m really proud of the city to take these leaps and get this action in town. I didn’t see one unhappy face all weekend long," said Davis.