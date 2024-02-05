Orlando welcomes back NFL Pro Bowl Games with new format

The NFL’s Pro Bowl Games were back in Orlando for the first time 2020.

The format looked a little different from the last time the game was played at Camping World Stadium.

Sunday’s flag football championship had skills challenges in between quarters where teams earned points towards their final score.

The NFC won 64-59.

"It’s kind of competitive until the way end and it gets really competitive. I kind of like the build-up towards the end," Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said.

This was a homecoming for Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. He’s a New Smyrna Beach High School grad. After a stellar year in Miami, Mostert got his first Pro Bowl nod.

"I’m literally 45 minutes from the house. It’s pretty cool," Mostert said. "We got to get another win, get back and try to get another win."

While the AFC didn’t win, there were still plenty of big plays.

Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud finds Bengals receiver, Jamar Chase in the endzone. Chase then celebrated by hopping behind the field camera.

The players were having plenty of fun on Sunday.

"That was a bucket list thing for sure. First Pro Bowl game, first touchdown in the Pro Bowl…it definitely felt awesome," Jaguars tight end Evan Engram said.

Nearly 56,000 fans packed the stands on Sunday.They brought lots of energy. They even got a stadium-wide wave going.

After the game, CJ Stroud and Tyreek Hill took the time to sign autographs before hitting the locker room.

"It was amazing. People showed up and showed out. We had a great time. It was a great environment," Stroud said.