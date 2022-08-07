Orlando resort day passes: the fun amenities you can access without breaking the bank

article

Need a daycation? Cool down by the pool at one of the many resorts Orlando has to offer. The best part? You can enjoy the resort amenities without breaking the bank.

All you need is a day pass and some start as low as $10, according to resortpass.com. Here's what you can get using a day pass at these Orlando resorts.

(Note: Prices vary depending on the date you select)

COST: Day pass price begins at $10 for adults. Children 17 and under can get in for free.

WHAT'S INCLUDED: With the pass, you'll have access to two outdoor swimming pools, a water slide, hot tubs, lounge chairs, outdoor lawn games and complimentary wifi and parking.

COST: Day pass price begins at $25 for both adults and children age 3 to 17.

WHAT'S INCLUDED: With the pass, you'll have access to a 54,000 square foot canopy covered water park, 14 slides and rides, interactive water-filled jungle gym, coral reef area that features a waterfall, a swirling high-speed slide and a spacious pool, Minnows Lagoon area, featuring a zero-depth entry pool, kiddie slides, water spouts, and water-spraying guns, a poolside restaurant and bar, an arcade, complimentary wifi and $10 self-parking.

COST: Day pass price begins at $30 for adults. Day passes for children age 3 to 16 start at $25.

WHAT'S INCLUDED: With the pass, you'll have access to an outdoor resort pool, a waterpark with waterslides and splash playground, a hot tub, lounge chairs, fitness center, indoor arcade, outdoor games including pool table, foosball table, cornhole boards and complimentary wifi and self-parking.

COST: Day pass price begins at $45 for those 12 and older. Day passes for children age 3 to 11 begin at $35.

WHAT'S INCLUDED: With the pass, you'll have access to a massive zero-depth-entry heated pool, two whirlpools, four-story water tower, seven slides and water flumes, 400-gallon water dump tank, interactive water toys, climbing nets and water jets, nine-hole miniature golf course, kids' play area with five-foot slide, Food and drinks available from The MarketPlace, Poolside Bar, and Burger Theory (for purchase), a basketball court, bank heist laser challenge and complimentary wifi.

COST: Day pass price begins at $40 for adults. Day passes for children age 3 to 12 start at $15.

WHAT'S INCLUDED: With the pass, you'll have access to a half-acre outdoor pool with 12 waterfalls, waterslide tower, and water jet splash zone, two whirlpools, white-sand beach and water sports on 21-acre Lake Windsong, poolside food and beverage service from On the Rocks Poolside Lounge (with purchase), nine-hole pitch 'n putt course, five hole mini-putt putt golf course and game room, boat and bicycle rentals (weather permitting), complimentary wifi and $25 self-parking.

COST: Day pass price begins at $20 for adults. Day passes for children age 3 to 12 start at $10.

WHAT'S INCLUDED: With the pass, you'll have access to a heated resort-style pool, a lazy river, two hot tubs, a water slide, complimentary wifi, poolside food and beverages available for purchase from the Beech Bar and Grille. Parking will cost $25.

COST: Day pass price begins at $20 for adults. Day passes for children age 3 to 12 start at $10.

WHAT'S INCLUDED: With the pass, you'll have access to a large pool with a winding water slide and whirlpool, a quiet adults-only pool with a whirlpool, kids splash pad, a 892-foot lazy river with complimentary tubes, waterfalls, fountains and water cannons, poolside food and drink service, 15% off at David’s Club Bar & Grill and discounted self-parking for $25.

COST: Day pass price begins at $25 for adults. Day passes for children age 3 to 15 start at $10.

WHAT'S INCLUDED: With the pass, you'll have access to two outdoor heated pools and winding waterslide, two whirlpools, poolside food and drink service from Coconuts Poolside Bar & Grill, rooftop tennis and complimentary self-parking.

COST: Day pass price begins at $40 for adults. Day passes for children age 3 to 12 start at $15.

WHAT'S INCLUDED: With the pass, you'll have access to an 850-foot lazy river, family pool with fountains, water tower, and waterslide, kid's pool with waterslides, adults-only pool, whirlpools, an arcade room, tennis and basketball courts and complimentary self-parking for one vehicle per booking.

COST: Day pass price begins at $45 for adults. Day passes for children age 3 to 12 start at $30.

WHAT'S INCLUDED: With the pass, you'll have access to an outdoor pool, a waterslide and waterfall, food and beverage service from Calypso Bar & Grille (with purchase) and discounted parking for $20.