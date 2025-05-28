Deadly shooting in DeLeon Springs under investigation after domestic dispute
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday night during a domestic dispute in DeLeon Springs.
What we know:
Deputies responded to a reported shooting around 9:15 p.m. on Tomoka Woods Parkway. When they arrived, they found a 52-year-old man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting followed a series of physical altercations related to a domestic dispute.
What we don't know:
No charges have been filed as of Tuesday, and the investigation remains active.
Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased, and no further details were immediately available.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.