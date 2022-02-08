Orlando ranks No. 1 as best place to get married in 2022, report says

article

Planning a wedding is expensive and stressful, but the location of the wedding could make a big difference.

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best places to get married in 2022.

For its report, WalletHub compared 182 cities – made up of the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state – based on 28 measurements in three categories: costs, facilities & services, and activities & attractions.

WalletHub also found how cities ranked within some of those specific measurements. For example, Brownsville, Texas, was found to have the lowest average wedding cost, while Bridgeport, Connecticut, was found to have the highest.

Orlando, Florida, and Honolulu tied for the city with the most flower shops per capita, while West Valley City, Utah, was found to have the fewest.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles, New York and Miami all tied for the city with the most bridal shops per capita, while Grand Prairie, Texas, was found to have the fewest.

To see the overall ranking, here are the best places to get married in 2022, according to WalletHub.

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Las Vegas

3. Miami

4. Knoxville, Tennessee

5. Tulsa, Oklahoma

6. El Paso, Texas

7. Tampa, Florida

8. Laredo, Texas

9. Atlanta

10. Charleston, West Virginia