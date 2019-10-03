Orlando radio personality Rev. Bryan Fulwider charged with sexual battery of minor

article

Orlando radio personality Reverend Bryan Fulwider, co-host of the radio show Friends Talking Faith with The Three Wise Guys, has been arrested and charged with 30 counts of sexual battery of a minor.

Fulwider was taken into custody in Altamonte Springs on Wednesday.

According to booking information from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Fulwider is charged with sexual battery on a minor under 18 by a person in a position of authority.

Fulwider, an ordained minister, has served as a local church Pastor for more than 30 years in both the United Methodist Church and the United Church of Christ. He also served at the historic First Congregational Church of Winter Park for 13 years. Fulwider is a chairperson of the Interfaith Council of Central Florida.

In 2012, Fulwider and two of his friends founded a weekly radio show called "Friends Talking Faith with The Three Wise Guys" which has been airing on Orlando's NPR affiliate, 90.7 WMFE, ever since.

Fulwider was booked into the Seminole County Jail. He's expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.