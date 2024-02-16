Orlando is getting 2 new Publix locations in March

Two new Publix stores are coming to Orlando in March!

The Florida-based grocery store is slated to open three locations in the U.S. next month, and two of them are right here in Orlando. The third is located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

In February, Publix opened four new locations in Florida in Sanford, Fort Myers, Boynton Beach and Key Largo.

Here's a look at the two new Publix stores coming to Orlando in March:

March 7 - Storey Park

Shoppes at Storey Park

Address : 11286 Dowden Road

Additional services : Pharmacy, liquor

Size: 48,387 square feet

March 14 - The Packing District

Groves at College Park

Address : 2335 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Additional services : Pharmacy, liquor

Size: 27,512 square feet

