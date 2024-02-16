Orlando is getting 2 new Publix locations in March
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two new Publix stores are coming to Orlando in March!
The Florida-based grocery store is slated to open three locations in the U.S. next month, and two of them are right here in Orlando. The third is located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
In February, Publix opened four new locations in Florida in Sanford, Fort Myers, Boynton Beach and Key Largo.
Here's a look at the two new Publix stores coming to Orlando in March:
March 7 - Storey Park
Shoppes at Storey Park
- Address: 11286 Dowden Road
- Additional services: Pharmacy, liquor
- Size: 48,387 square feet
March 14 - The Packing District
Groves at College Park
- Address: 2335 N. Orange Blossom Trail
- Additional services: Pharmacy, liquor
- Size: 27,512 square feet
