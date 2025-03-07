Orlando brush fire burns 70 acres; now 100% contained within fire lines: officials

The Brief The brush fire that broke out Thursday near President Obama Parkway and Metro West has burned 70 acres, officials say. Leaders have confirmed the fire is now 100% contained within fire lines as of Friday morning. The Orlando Fire Department (OFD) and the Florida Division of Forestry said they will remain on the scene of the fire and will continue to monitor it to prevent flare-ups. Officials are warning the public to exercise caution when driving, as well as to avoid time outdoors in the area.



What is the latest update on the brush fire?

What we know:

The Orlando Fire Department (OFD) and the Florida Division of Forestry currently remain on the scene of the brush fire.

Officials said they will continue to monitor the brush fire to prevent any flare-ups.

This photo shows the scene of the brush fire that broke out Thursday near President Obama Parkway and Metro West.

Is the brush fire still dangerous?

Why you should care:

Because the fire is smoldering, officials said it will cause smoke-ladened conditions in the area, possibly for a number of days.

First responders said drivers should use caution when traveling in the area, as the smoke may at times cause decreased visibility.

Those who have respiratory concerns or sensitivities in the Metro West, Caver Shores, Richmond Heights and adjacent communities are also advised to limit their time outdoors until the conditions improve to reduce exposure to irritants or particulates.

Officials said the smoke could cause irritation of the eyes and throat, as well as worsen issues for those particularly with respiratory problems.

When did the brush fire first break out?

The backstory:

The OFD and Orange County Fire Rescue posted on their social media pages warning locals of the fire at 4:39 p.m. on March 6.

In an update shared later that night, OFD said crews were still working on the fire. Officials said the Florida Division of Forestry was on scene making fire line cuts to confine the burned area.

OFD crews said they would be out all night monitoring the situation.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what caused the brush fire to initially break out.

The FOX 35 News team is still working to gain more information from officials.

