Orlando police union survey shows officers want more support from Chief Rolon

Some Orlando police officers say the police chief needs to do more to support his officers after months of protests.

It was the moment that went viral in Orlando.

In the midst of protests and marches, a sign of unity showed through as the Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon and Orange County Sheriff John Mina took a knee and prayed with activists.

Photo: Orlando Police Department

A month later, that moment a sore spot for some Orlando police officers.

The Fraternal Order of Police had officers fill out a survey.

Advertisement

One of the comments read:

“Instead of kneeling with protesters and walking with the public, make sure your officers who have been sacrificing their time from their loved ones is taken care of.”

READ THE FULL SURVEY REPORT

That survey of 351 officers also show a majority feel their law enforcement leaders are pandering to protesters.

40 percent of officers said morale was low toward management

80 percent felt OPD would not stand behind them if they were involved in a use of force case that drew criticism from the public but was within policy

86 percent said the department should combat anti-police rhetoric with more public relations

92 percent said the current climate toward police is slowing proactive policing

Chief Rolon says he hasn’t reviewed the entire survey but released this statement:

"I am aware of the survey but have not yet had the opportunity to review it in its entirety. I’m also aware that the same survey was sent to another area law enforcement agency. Surveys, when done properly, are valuable instruments to gauge the feelings, needs, and desires of the officers and the community they serve."

"While I value highly any feedback from the members of the agency, I have an obligation and responsibility to balance the needs and desires of the officers under my leadership with those of the citizens we’re sworn to protect and serve. As such, I also would be interested in what a survey from the citizens of our great city would reveal about the services we provide and the methods we deploy in delivering those services."

"Both officers and citizens have ideas regarding change, and I commit to exploring those ideas together to find balanced solutions that ensure the fair and equitable treatment of everyone involved."

The president of the Orlando Fraternal Order of Police Adam Krudo said he believes in Chief Rolon and thinks he cares deeply about his officers and will take steps to meet and talk with them.