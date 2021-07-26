Orlando police officers trying to locate voyeurism victims in Orange County

Orlando police officers arrested a video voyeurism suspect and are now searching for additional victims. They are hoping to locate them by releasing surveillance of the alleged acts.

Police said Jacob Newman, 27, walked around the Mall at Millenia holding a dark backpack with a recording device to capture images of women's private parts.

"He chose places where there are a lot of people out in public, where he could then victimize them," said Detective Erin Smith.

She said Newman put a hole in the backpack so he could use his cellphone to record victims. He activated the camera with his watch.

"Oh my God, that’s horrible! I can’t believe that would happen in our neighborhood," said mall shopper Julie Buyukyurt.

"It makes me feel like I have to keep myself extra protected so I’m not the next victim," explained another shopper, Amiyah Patterson.

The video was also released of another victim seen trying to walk away from Newman.

"There’s numerous different websites out there where he was possibly posting the material. To me, it makes it that much more worse because they just continue to be victimized," Smith said.

Officers credit Mall at Millenia security, for providing surveillance which also showed Newman’s license plate. Investigators tracked him down to his hometown of Huntsville, Alabama, and arrested him for allegedly victimizing three young girls at the mall.

"They noticed that he was kind of following them. He was very close to them. Which made them feel uncomfortable," Smith explained.

A mall spokesperson said they will continue to support the Orlando Police Department in this investigation.



Officers believe Newman targeted women of all ages around Orange County from April 16 to 18. Detective Smith said he also went to a Walmart in the area.

"We have concerns that there may be other victims out there. If they do recognize themselves in the video if they could contact me that would be wonderful."

Call Orlando Police at 321-235-5300 if you're a victim or have information about the case.

