Orlando Police: shots fired into house and cars in College Park

article

Orlando Police are investigating after someone shot into a house and cars more than a dozen times.

Police said they were called out to a home in the 1300 block of Anchor Court near College Park just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Someone living in the home thought their cars had been burglarized. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the cars had not been broken into, but they found several bullet holes in the vehicles.

Officers also found several rounds were fired into the house as well.

MORE NEWS: Police: Female worker shot, killed at Orlando International Premium Outlets

Police said no one was injured.

FOX 35 is working to find out if anyone is in custody or has been arrested in relation to this case.