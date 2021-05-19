Orlando police officer celebrates 99th birthday of WWII veteran

article

An Orlando police officer and a World War II veteran have developed a beautiful friendship over the years.

The Orlando Police Department said that Cpl. Bartimac met World War II veteran Gene when she responded to a call in 2017 involving the passing of his wife.

Since then, they said that Cpl. Bartimac began to check in on Gene, developing a friendship.

Recently, they celebrated Gene's 99th birthday together, police added.

"All best wishes to you, Gene," the Orlando Police Department tweeted.

