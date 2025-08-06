Orlando police: Man, 68, with cognitive condition reported missing
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
What we know:
Jean Carius, 68, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday near Arnold Palmer Drive and S Kirkman Road. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue jeans.
Authorities said Carius has a cognitive condition that could make it difficult for him to return home.
What we don't know:
His current location is unknown, and it’s unclear how far he may have traveled since he was last seen.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department immediately.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department on August 6, 2025.