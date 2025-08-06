Orlando police: Man, 68, with cognitive condition reported missing

The Brief Orlando police are searching for 68-year-old Jean Carius, last seen August 5 near Arnold Palmer Drive. He has a cognitive condition that may make it hard to return home. Anyone with information should contact the Orlando Police Department.



The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

What we know:

Jean Carius, 68, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday near Arnold Palmer Drive and S Kirkman Road. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue jeans.

Authorities said Carius has a cognitive condition that could make it difficult for him to return home.

What we don't know:

His current location is unknown, and it’s unclear how far he may have traveled since he was last seen.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department immediately.