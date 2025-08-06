Expand / Collapse search

Orlando police: Man, 68, with cognitive condition reported missing

Published  August 6, 2025 6:04am EDT
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Orlando police are searching for 68-year-old Jean Carius, last seen August 5 near Arnold Palmer Drive.
    • He has a cognitive condition that may make it hard to return home.
    • Anyone with information should contact the Orlando Police Department.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

What we know:

Jean Carius, 68, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday near Arnold Palmer Drive and S Kirkman Road. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue jeans.

Authorities said Carius has a cognitive condition that could make it difficult for him to return home.

What we don't know:

His current location is unknown, and it’s unclear how far he may have traveled since he was last seen.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department immediately.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department on August 6, 2025. 

Missing Persons