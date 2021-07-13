Orlando police make arrest in 19 year old sex battery cold cases

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit at the Orlando Police Department have arrested a man they say is behind at least 2 sex battery cold cases dating back about 19 years.

According to police, one of the attacks happened in Orlando. The other happened in Orange County.

Authorities arrested Dwight Harris in a 2002 rape. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says its agency and the Orlando police have rape charges on him from that time period.

"This significant investigative success was made possible by important and ongoing collaborations with FDLE’s Genetic Genealogy Investigations Team and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office," Orlando police said.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Orange County apartment complex

"Detectives with both agencies are already reviewing other cases to see whether the same suspect could be responsible," Orlando police said on Tuesday.

Police will give an update and more details during a news conference on Tuesday. Check back for details.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.