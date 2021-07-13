Deputies: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Orange County apartment complex

Orange County deputies say a shooting killed one person and sent two others to a hospital. Both were in stable condition.

It happened at the Palmetto at East Mil Apartments on South Rio Grande Avenue just after 11 p.m. Monday night.

So far, no other information has been released.

