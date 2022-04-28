Orlando police looking for mother and baby missing for days
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for a mother and her baby who have been missing for days.
Tanayris Negron-Mantilla was reported missing by her mother on Monday. Police say she is possibly traveling with her 11-month-old baby, Katalina.
The two may be in a 4-door, 2016 Gray Toyota Camry.
Her mom says Tanayris is in need of her medication.
Police are asking that if you see Tanayris and Katalina, to please call 911.
