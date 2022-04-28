Expand / Collapse search

Orlando police looking for mother and baby missing for days

By FOX 35 News Staff
Credit: Orlando Police Department

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for a mother and her baby who have been missing for days.

Tanayris Negron-Mantilla was reported missing by her mother on Monday. Police say she is possibly traveling with her 11-month-old baby, Katalina. 

The two may be in a 4-door, 2016 Gray Toyota Camry. 

Her mom says Tanayris is in need of her medication. 

Police are asking that if you see Tanayris and Katalina, to please call 911.