Orlando police looking for mother and baby missing for days

article

Orlando police are looking for a mother and her baby who have been missing for days.

Tanayris Negron-Mantilla was reported missing by her mother on Monday. Police say she is possibly traveling with her 11-month-old baby, Katalina.

MORE NEWS: 'Disturbing' online video shows Florida woman slapping baby in face, police say

The two may be in a 4-door, 2016 Gray Toyota Camry.

Her mom says Tanayris is in need of her medication.

Police are asking that if you see Tanayris and Katalina, to please call 911.