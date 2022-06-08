Orlando police looking for man who broke into woman's home, sexually assaulted her

article

Orlando police have released a sketch of a man who reportedly broke into a woman's home, verbally threatened her, and then sexually assaulted her.

Police said the incident happened on Jan. 4 in the Carver Shores neighborhood in Orlando.

The woman told police that the man stated he had a gun and attacked her in her bedroom. Police have released a sketch of the alleged suspect and hope someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 right away, and should not approach the man if seen. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

