Starbucks secret menu: Access exclusive drinks through new rewards program

The Brief To celebrate the launch of its new three-tier loyalty program on March 10, 2026, Starbucks has introduced exclusive "secret menu" beverages tailored specifically for Green, Gold, and Reserve members. Green level members can enjoy a Matcha Latte topped with strawberry purée and banana cream cold foam, while those in the Gold tier gain access to an Iced Caramel Macchiato enhanced with toasted coconut cream and caramel crunch. The most premium offering is reserved for the highest tier, featuring an Ube Shaken Espresso with mocha drizzle and chocolate cream cold foam inspired by Ube Tiramisu.



For a limited time, Starbucks members can access a secret menu through a three-tier reward system.

What we know:

Starting March 10, Starbucks is offering members the chance to purchase three unique spring drinks by rising through three new status levels based on the number of Stars accumulated.

Secret menu beverages

Iced Matcha Latte with strawberry purée and banana cream cold foam. (Source: Starbucks)

Green Level (0-499 Stars)

Members of the green level can access an iced matcha latte with strawberry purée and banana cream cold foam.

Stars are valid for six months.

Iced Caramel Macchiato with toasted coconut cream cold foam and caramel crunch topping. (Source: Starbucks)

Gold Level (500 - 2,499 Stars in a 12-month period)

Members of the gold level can access an iced caramel macchiato with toasted coconut cream cold foam and caramel crunch topping.

Gold members can earn 1.2 Stars per dollar spent, or 12 Stars for every $10.

Gold members' Stars don't expire.

Ube Shaken Espresso with mocha drizzle, ube powder and chocolate cream cold foam. (Source: Starbucks)

Reserve Level (2,500+ Stars in a 12-month period)

Members of the reserve level can access an ube shaken espresso with mocha drizzle, ube powder and chocolate cream cold foam – which is inspired by ube tiramisu, Starbucks said.

Reserve members can earn 1.7 Stars per dollar spent, or 17 Stars for every $10 spent. Reserve-tier members also have access to a merchandise shop and curated events, including an all-expenses paid trip to desitinations such as Tokyo, Milan or Costa Rica to explore and celebrate coffee culture globally. For more information, visit Starbucks.com.

Reserve members' Stars don't expire.

This news comes after Starbucks announced the closure of five Seattle locations.

What's next:

Upcoming offers include:

Triple Star Day on March 11: Members can earn triple stars on their entire purchase

Free Mod Monday on March 16: One free modifier on any handcrafted drink