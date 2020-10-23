Police look for answers after pregnant mother shot, killed while driving

Orlando police officers are trying to find out why a pregnant mother was shot and killed in her SUV last week. The baby survived.

What started out as a car crash is now being investigated as murder after Orlando police say a pregnant woman was shot and killed in her SUV last Tuesday.

Officers say 36-year-old Christina Fulword was six months pregnant when she was gunned down. According to the police, her baby was delivered before she was taken off life support. The child is in critical but stable condition.

Misael Vargas lives next door and says she had three other children.

"Shocking to hear about that," he said.

The shooting happened on Orange Center Blvd. and S Ohio Ave. Fulword was in a blue Jeep Cherokee when she was shot and was taken to the hospital.

"She’s a good mom, go to work provide for her family. Very happy person, always say hi, kids say hi. Very friendly," Vargas added.

As investigators try to determine a motive for the shooting, Vargas wonders what will happen to the baby.

"Prayers for her family."

According to court records, last year Fulword filed a petition for child support. But the case didn't go anywhere.

If you have information about her murder, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS 8477).