Orlando Police launches new app to boost public safety, community engagement

The Orlando Police Department has launched a new public safety app designed to provide residents with real-time updates, enhance community safety, and increase public engagement.

The department hopes the app will make police resources more accessible and will help strengthen connections between law enforcement and the community.

The app consolidates various Orlando Police Department resources from the City of Orlando’s website into an easy-to-use platform, allowing users to report non-emergency issues, access crime prevention tips, and more, according to officials.

The app’s key features are:

Active Call Updates: Real-time notifications about ongoing incidents in the user's area.

Neighborhood Incidents: Updates on local safety concerns and crime trends.

Events Calendar: Information on upcoming community events and Citizen Academies.

Crime Prevention Tips: Resources to help residents protect themselves and their neighborhoods.

Records Requests: A streamlined interface for requesting public records.

Careers: Details on job opportunities with the Orlando Police Department.

Community Resources: Access to support and assistance for those in need.

"Our goal with the OPD app is to create a safer, more connected community," said Chief Smith. "In an increasingly digital world, we believe OPD resources should be readily available to the people we serve. It is my hope that this app will strengthen community engagement by making our public safety materials accessible to everyone, anywhere, with the tap of a smartphone."

The OPD app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit orlando.gov/opdapp.