Orlando police investigating after reports of shooting in Baldwin Park

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) is currently investigating reports of a shooting that took place Friday morning in Baldwin Park.

What we know:

The OPD says they received reports of a shooting around 8:08 a.m. Friday off Fox Street, which is located in the Baldwin Park area of Orlando.

Officials with the OPD and the Orlando Fire Department (OFD) responded to the incident.

FOX 35 News was at the scene of the investigation and saw several units, including a crime scene investigations team. No crime scene tape was observed, but officers appeared to be speaking with one person, as well as taking photos of the scene.

What we don't know:

At this time, details surrounding the incident are unclear. Authorities have not shared information on the events leading up to the investigation, how many people were involved or if there were any injuries.

What's next:

FOX 35 News has reached out to officials for more information on the developing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.