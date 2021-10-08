Expand / Collapse search

Orlando police investigating apparent drive-by shooting

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating what they say appears to be a drive-by shooting early Friday.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Ravenall Ave. just after 6 a.m. about shots fired in the area. 

They say it appears to be a drive-by shooting. No one was injured. 

The investigation is ongoing.  Check back for updates. 