Orlando police investigating apparent drive-by shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating what they say appears to be a drive-by shooting early Friday.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Ravenall Ave. just after 6 a.m. about shots fired in the area.
They say it appears to be a drive-by shooting. No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.