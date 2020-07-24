Orlando police identify 41-year-old fatal shooting victim

article

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) identified Eloy Lebron, 41, as the victim of a fatal shooting.

Police said on July 23 at approximately 12:34 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Anderson Street and Jernigan Avenue.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they said they found Lebron shot inside his car.

Officers say the incident is an open and active investigation.

OPD asks if anyone has more information on this case to please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.