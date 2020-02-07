Orlando Police: Driver crashes, shoots own vehicle, shoots at witness calling 911

article

The Orlando Police Department took a man into custody on Thursday after a bizarre incident involving him shooting his own vehicle and then at someone calling 911.

Police responded to the area of Fern Creek Avenue and East Colonial Drive after receiving a call about a shooting. Officers say a witness told them she saw a white man with a beard crash into a vehicle near the intersection.

The woman pulled into a parking lot "when randomly, the suspect exited his vehicle and began to shoot several rounds at his own vehicle." Police say the suspect then began to shoot at the woman's vehicle who was calling 911.

Officers located the suspect walking on foot in a nearby parking lot on East Colonial Drive. He was taken into custody without incident.

