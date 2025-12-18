Man cashed 38 checks, stole $33K from Florida senior, police say

The Brief Cocoa Beach police arrested 49-year-old Elias Staker on dozens of felony charges tied to forged checks. Investigators say he stole a senior’s checkbook and cashed 38 checks across Brevard County. Police believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone affected to come forward.



Cocoa Beach police say a man accused of defrauding a senior citizen out of more than $33,000 is facing dozens of felony charges.

Authorities arrested 49-year-old Elias Staker, of Cape Canaveral, charged with one count of scheme to defraud and 38 counts of uttering a forged check.

The backstory:

Investigators say Staker cashed fraudulent checks across Brevard County, including at banks and check-cashing businesses, beginning in February.

The investigation began in September after a 66-year-old woman reported suspicious activity in her bank account. Police say Staker had been hired to do plumbing work at the woman’s home and is accused of taking her checkbook and forging checks without her knowledge.

Detectives say the victim rarely checked the account and was unaware of the withdrawals until her bank flagged a forged signature.

Surveillance video from multiple locations allegedly shows Staker repeatedly cashing the checks, totaling more than $33,000. Police say the victim may not recover the stolen money.

Staker appeared before a judge Thursday and remains in custody.

What you can do:

Cocoa Beach police say they believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone who suspects they were scammed to contact authorities.