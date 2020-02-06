Brevard County man identified as suspect in fatal shooting of FHP trooper

Authorities have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper in South Florida as a Brevard County man.

FHP said on Wednesday that Trooper Joseph Bullock was killed in the line of duty while on a service call along Interstate 95 in Martin County, near Palm City, which is about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach.

Bullock had stopped to help a stranded motorist when the man pulled a gun and shot him. That suspect has been identified as Franklin Reed III, 30, of Palm Bay, Florida.

A passing Riviera Beach police officer shot Reed, killing him. The FHP had issued a statement earlier saying the suspect died by suicide.

"Over the next few days, our criminal investigations detectives will continue to work closely with the State Attorney’s Office as they question witnesses, and begin the process of seeking and conducting search warrants on the vehicles involved in this homicide, including Trooper Bullock’s patrol car and Reed’s SUV," said Christine C. Weiss, a spokesperson with Martin County Sheriff’s Office, which is serving as the lead investigative agency in the case.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will remain in charge of the investigation into the shooting of Reed by the off duty Riviera Beach Police Officer.

Trooper Bullock served with FHP for nearly 19 years in Fort Pierce. He was also said to be an Air Force veteran.