Orlando Police Department announces partnerships to bring reform

Officials announced on Wednesday that the Orlando Police Department will partner with two organizations to bring reforms to the agency and community.

They said that the reforms will address systemic racism and inequity, especially as the organizations will analyze the police's current protocols and practices. They will signal any areas for improvement within the department and with the community.

“We cannot be complacent with what’s going on in our nation and we must address the areas where change is needed for our profession,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said. He added that the new partnership will help the agency "move toward a better future."

The groups joining forces with the Orlando Police Department are the police consultant organization 'The Bowman Group' and the 'Bethune-Cookman University Center for Law and Social Justice.'

