Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said he's staying in Orlando

article

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon is staying in Orlando.

Chief Rolon was being considered in the hiring process with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department but said he's no longer pursuing that.

In a statement, Chief Rolon said:

"After further consideration with my family, we have decided to remain in Orlando, where I will continue my service as Chief of Police. I am no longer in the hiring process for the position of Chief of Police in the City of Fort Lauderdale. I wish the candidate who earns this role much success. I know he or she will serve the community well."

Advertisement

"The Orlando Police Department is an example for others to follow. I am beyond proud to continue serving this city and I am committed to leading this exceptional agency and the dedicated men and women who protect us all."