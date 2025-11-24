Orlando Police: 1 dead in residential area shooting, investigation underway
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man died from a shooting in Orlando's Washington Shores neighborhood, Sunday night.
What we know:
The Orlando Police Department responded to an area on Columbia Street around 10 p.m., Nov. 23, for a reported shooting.
Brian Blackshear, 42, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders conducted live-saving measures, but Blackshear died at the scene, the department said.
What we don't know:
Orlando Police have not released any updates regarding this death investigation or released any information about potential suspects at this time.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered by the Orlando Police Department.