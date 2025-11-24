Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Police: 1 dead in residential area shooting, investigation underway

By
Published  November 24, 2025 11:29am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A man died in a shooting in Orlando on Nov. 23.  
    • Brian Blackshear, 42, died on the scene after a shooting in an Orlando neighborhood.
    • Orlando Police have not released information about a suspect at this time. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man died from a shooting in Orlando's Washington Shores neighborhood, Sunday night. 

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department responded to an area on Columbia Street around 10 p.m., Nov. 23, for a reported shooting. 

Brian Blackshear, 42, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders conducted live-saving measures, but Blackshear died at the scene, the department said. 

What we don't know:

Orlando Police have not released any updates regarding this death investigation or released any information about potential suspects at this time. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered by the Orlando Police Department. 

Crime and Public Safety