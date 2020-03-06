Orlando plans to convert major downtown roads into two-way streets

article

Orlando’s Transportation Director Billy Hattaway said the City Beautiful plans to convert Orange Avenue and Rosalind Avenue into two-way streets in downtown.

“There’s a lot of benefits to converting one-ways to two-ways,” Hattaway said.

Reason 1: Improving business for shops and restaurants that sit on the one-way streets.

“The more visibility they have, the better they perform,” Hattaway said.

Reason 2: Making it easier to navigate downtown for drivers who do not frequent the city center.

“We have lots of tourists coming downtown. They get off on Orange Avenue. They have no idea where to go, to go northbound,” Hattaway said.

Advertisement

Reason 3: Improving detours around events that shut down either street.

“This will allow us to detour to one or the other two-way streets,” Hattaway said.

The broader goal is to improve the quality of the downtown experience.

This is all part of the city’s master plan.

The first phase will be Orange Avenue in the north quarter.

No timeline has been set, but this is no longer an idea.

The plans are moving forward.

City leaders say this is a long-term project.