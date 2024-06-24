Orlando moves forward with school speed zone camera program

The City of Orlando aims to crack down on speeders in school zones.

Commissioners approved the first reading of an ordinance that will greenlight the installation of speed detection cameras. The cameras will cover at least 23 school zones, from elementary to high school.

"[The cameras] have been shown to reduce fatalities and injuries by 20-to 30%," said Chrissy Martin of the city's transportation department during Monday's meeting.

City leaders will do a second reading of the ordinance before a final vote.

These cameras would operate Monday through Friday during the school year if approved. Citations start about 30 minutes before the school day begins. Citations end about 30 minutes after school gets out. Anyone captured going 10 mph over the speed limit will get a $100 fine.

Florida Gov. DeSantis signed a law last July allowing cities to install these cameras. The City of Eustis was the first to do so.

"The margin for error when you're speeding in a school zone is totally different," said Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri. "There is no margin for error."

The first cameras were installed near Eustis Elementary School in February. By August, the city hopes to add cameras to cover Eustis Heights Elementary and the Curtright Center.

Chief Capri said it's been a steep learning curve for drivers.

"Almost 2000 warnings were issued," said Chief Capri. "A couple thousand tickets were issued for speeding."

Chief Capri said drivers didn't realize how fast they were going. He believes the tickets will have an impact.

"The goal here is to change behavior so they don't speed in school zones," said Chief Capri.

If approved, the city would request vendors in July 2024. Cameras will be installed in 2025. Once the cameras go up, there is a 30-day warning period before tickets are issued.

The city says the vendor selected would pay for the installation and operation of the cameras. The city would also receive a percentage of the fine collected from speeders. Transportation officials say the city plans to use the money collected for other safety initiatives.

Leaders plan to start with 23 schools but hope to add more after the first year.