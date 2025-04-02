Seminole County residents still cleaning up weeks after tornado

The Brief Three weeks after an EF-2 tornado hit Longwood, many homes remain damaged as residents await insurance assistance. Shirin Ibrahim, whose home was severely impacted, says the experience left her family traumatized. She and her children now struggle with anxiety whenever storms approach.



Three weeks after an EF-2 tornado touched down in Longwood, homes all throughout the Whispering Winds subdivision in Longwood are still sealed off with tarps while they wait for help from their insurance companies.

‘It was like a world war…’

What we know:

Three weeks after an EF-2 tornado struck Longwood, homes in the Whispering Winds subdivision remain damaged and covered with tarps as residents await assistance from insurance companies. Shirin Ibrahim, a resident of 12 years, says her home suffered severe structural damage, including a massive hole in the roof, shattered windows, and downed trees.

What we don't know:

Many homeowners, including Ibrahim, are still waiting for insurance claims to be processed, leaving uncertainty about when repairs will begin or be completed. The long-term emotional and financial toll on affected families remains unclear.

The backstory:

Ibrahim, who has experienced hurricanes and floods in Florida, says she has never encountered destruction like this. As the tornado hit, she scrambled to protect her children while glass from windows and skylights shattered around them. She recalls seeing electrical wires catch fire and fearing for their lives.

What they're saying:

Shirin Ibrahim has lived in Florida for 12 years and tells FOX 35 News that she has never seen anything like the tornado that tore her house apart.

"It was very scary. My kids are still scared from any sound, any noise," she told FOX 35.

There’s a giant hole in the roof and the whole thing will need to be replaced. There’s some structural damage to the back side of the house. The tornado knocked down several trees, and shattered windows and skylights throughout the house.

"It was like a world war — all the broken trees on the floor," Ibrahim said. "I saw some wires start in the fire, and on that time I start screaming and asking for help, because I didn't know if things is gonna happen again or everything's gonna stop."

Ibrahim says she’s traumatized.

"When it's windy, when it's rainy, honestly, I don't want to stay home," she said. "Last night it was showering, and I told my husband I didn’t want to stay home, especially with kids."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: