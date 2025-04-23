Orlando man sentenced to life for killing pastor's wife in home invasion

The Brief Ronald Davis pleaded guilty to the murder of 85-year-old Lucy Pat Curl during a home invasion in Orlando and was sentenced to life in prison. Authorities say Davis posed as a community services officer before forcing his way into Curl’s home and fatally attacking her.



Ronald Davis, the man accused of a deadly home invasion that took the life of an Orlando pastor's wife entered the guilty plea in court on Tuesday, reversing his earlier plea of not guilty.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison on multiple charges.

Home invasion leaves one dead

The backstory:

According to Orlando police, Davis posed as a community services officer when he knocked on Curl’s door at her Caribbean Court home in January. After forcing his way inside, Davis attacked Curl, rendering her unconscious. She later died from her injuries.

In addition to the murder charge, Davis also faced charges linked to a 2024 burglary that occurred just a street away from Curl’s residence.

Lucy Pat Curl, remembered as a devoted community servant, spent over five decades contributing to her church and local causes. Her husband, Bill Curl, is a pastor at the First Baptist Church of Orlando. She leaves behind a large family, including four children, 15 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Davis has 30 days to appeal his conviction.

Who is Ronald Davis?

What we know:

Davis, 55, was quickly identified as the suspect after leaving his wallet and driver's license at the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. Police later found him sleeping inside a shed on a residential property a few miles from the victim's home.

Police said they arrested Ronald Davis on Jan. 31 for multiple charges after he allegedly broke into an elderly woman's home and attacked her. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

Davis was arrested on charges of home invasion robbery with a weapon, aggravated battery on person over 65 with great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a weapon. On Wednesday, police added an additional charge of first-degree murder in the commission of a home invasion following Lucy's death.

Investigators said Davis was released from prison in June 2024 after serving a 15-year concurrent sentence for burglary of a dwelling with assault and battery, as well as robbery.

Who is Lucy Pat Curl?

What we know:

A spokesperson for First Baptist Church of Orlando confirmed to FOX 35 News that she is the wife of Pastor William "Bill" Curl.

The Orlando Police Department identified her as the victim of a home invasion that occurred last week.

Lucy Pat Curl (Credit: First Baptist Church of Orlando)

