Orlando man arrested in Seattle, days after stabbing person in Orange County park: Deputies

July 3, 2024
A man accused of stabbing a person in Orange County in June was arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday.

Michael Zaccardo, 20, was arrested by the Kings County Sheriff's Office in Seattle following a June 29 stabbing at Shadow Bay Park. 

Man accused of stabbing at Orange County park 

According to deputies, a man walking to his car had asked Zaccardo when the park closed around 8 p.m. when Zaccardo stabbed him in the back suddenly. 

Another victim called police a day later alleging that Zaccardo tried to fight them with the same knife used in the previous stabbing, deputies said. 

Zaccardo is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. He is awaiting extradition to Florida. 