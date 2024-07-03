Orlando man arrested in Seattle, days after stabbing person in Orange County park: Deputies

A man accused of stabbing a person in Orange County in June was arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday.

Michael Zaccardo, 20, was arrested by the Kings County Sheriff's Office in Seattle following a June 29 stabbing at Shadow Bay Park.

Man accused of stabbing at Orange County park

According to deputies, a man walking to his car had asked Zaccardo when the park closed around 8 p.m. when Zaccardo stabbed him in the back suddenly.

Another victim called police a day later alleging that Zaccardo tried to fight them with the same knife used in the previous stabbing, deputies said.

Zaccardo is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. He is awaiting extradition to Florida.