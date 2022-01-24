Orlando man, 61, wins $10 million Powerball jackpot

article

A 61-year-old Orlando man is now a multi-millionaire after winning the Powerball jackpot!

Manuel Sanchez-Velasco is the Lottery's first POWERBALL with Double Play $10 million top prize winner.

Sanchez-Velasco bought his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 1201 North Semoran Boulevard in Orlando.

Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players the chance to win up to $10 million in an additional drawing held following each POWERBALL drawing, using the same numbers played on their POWERBALL ticket. Double Play tickets cost an additional $1 per play.

