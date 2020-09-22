Orlando Magic to host voting event at Amway Center

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and the Orlando Magic are making sure people in Orlando are ready to go on Election Day.

They're hosting an event at the Amway Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People who attend can receive giveaways and also a chance to meet Mo Bamba and Coach Steve Clifford.

RELATED: Amway Center to serve as polling location for 2020 election

Earlier this month the Magic announced the Amway Center would be used as an early voting location.

“I saw fit that we use the Amway as a place, a voting station. I saw a couple of other teams were doing it and I thought it would be a grand idea for us to do it in Central Florida," Bamba said.

Converting the Amway Center and other facilities into polling locations was a condition agreed upon by the league and the players for them to continue in the NBA playoffs after going on a brief strike in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake.