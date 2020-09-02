Amway Center to serve as polling location for 2020 election

article

Orlando's Amway Center will be used as a polling location for voters in the 2020 election in November.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a news conference attended by Orlando and Orange County leaders and Orlando Magic star Mo Bamba.

Converting the Amway Center and other facilities into polling locations was a condition agreed upon by the league and the players for them to continue in the NBA playoffs after going on a brief strike in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Orlando Magic player Mo Bamba says he'll be volunteering on Election Day and hopes others will too.

"I'll be there volunteering on #ElectionDay & we need more healthy young people to do the same so that everyone is safe while ensuring the most basic of our rights."

Advertisement

Early voting will start October 19 at the Amway Center. A "Get Out and Vote" event will take place at the Amway Center on Sept. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

(Mobile users watch the announcement HERE)