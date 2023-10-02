'High expectations': Orlando Magic hope to stay healthy with full roster this season

The Orlando Magic made a jump last year, winning 12 more games than the season before. Taking the next step is dependent on whether this team can stay healthy – something they’ve struggled with in the past.

"We started the year off last year with some injuries, which got us to a rough start. Which kind of killed our season in the long run. These games in October, November, December are really important for your record," Paolo Banchero told FOX 35.

"There’s so many aspects to recovery. Not just the physical aspect, but the mental aspect. How do you let go of a game? How do you let go of a mistake?" Jamahl Mosley said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Orlando Magic Media Day 2023

The Magic were playing meaningful basketball late in the season, as they were in contention for a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Now everyone’s back, plus a few added pieces. They’re eager to build on last year.

"I think for ourselves, we have high expectations to obviously make it far and to the playoffs. We obviously always want to make it to the playoffs, and it starts in training camp," Markelle Fultz said.

Several players, including Coach Mosely, got international experience this summer. Franz and Mo Wagner even won the FIBA Basketball World Cup with the German national team.

"That was one of the most important games I’ve played in my career. So just being in that environment, where every possession matters. I think that was really cool for me," Franz Wagner said.

Magic training camp begins on Oct. 3.