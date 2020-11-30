Orlando Magic co-founder Jimmy Hewitt passes away at 79

The Orlando Magic is mourning one of its co-founders.

Jimmy Hewitt passed away on Sunday morning. He had been battling advanced dementia and more recently, COVID-19.

He helped bring the Orlando Magic's basketball team to Central Florida in the late 1980s. He was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2017.

Jimmy Hewitt was inducted into the Orlando Magic's Hall of Fame in 2017. (Photo by WOFL)

Hewitt was 79-years-old when he passed.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.