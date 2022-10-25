Orlando LGBT+ Center cancels drag queen event over threats from hate groups

The LGBT+ Center Orlando canceled its Halloween edition of its "Drag Queen Story Hour event" citing "several threats from hate groups" targeting the center and those participating in the event, according to a post on the center's Facebook page.

"We take these threats very seriously and would not want to endanger or expose children and their parents and guardians to bigotry and hate. We have the support of so many in our community including law enforcement, but as much as we would like to continue this fun-loving, innocent event, we feel that the safety of our community is our number one concern," the LGBT+ Center Orlando said.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, and was to feature Bridgette Galore reading stories on "acceptance and tolerance," according to the Eventbrite listing. At the event, each child was to receive a complimentary book.

Florida state representative Anna Eskamani said in a tweet that the center and event was targeted by Nazis. "If you're outraged by this, then please speak up," she said in a tweet.