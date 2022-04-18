Orlando International Airport: Passengers should 'anticipate' still wearing masks, despite recent ruling

Passengers traveling through Orlando International Airport should anticipate continuing to wear masks inside the terminal, the airport said, despite a Florida judge ruling against the national mandate earlier Monday.

"Orlando International Airport is required to follow directives from federal agencies on a number of issues. Until otherwise directed by these agencies, passengers should anticipate that masks will continue to be required in the terminal," said Rod Johnson, assistant director of public affairs for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, in a statement Monday afternoon.

However, Monday night, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said in a statement that it would "no longer enforce…requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs."

Tampa International Airport moved to make masks optional Monday night, effective immediately, as did some other airports and airlines across the country.

FOX 35 reached out to OIA late Monday to see if there was an update on its mask requirement policy, but did not receive an immediate response. FOX 35 also reached out to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks on mass transit.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.