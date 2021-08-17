Orlando International Airport holds job fair

article

The Orlando International Airport held a job fair on Tuesday.

The job fair brought together approximately 50 companies representing a variety of fields like concessions, airline services, security, and parking and transportation. Job fair attendees were given opportunities for face-to-face conversations with business leaders.

OIA serves approximately 42 million passengers annually and includes a community of up to 18,000 employees.

There is a wide variety of employment opportunities in the airport. You can see complete job listings here, or sign up for job update alerts.

