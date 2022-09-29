Orlando International Airport announces reopening following Hurricane Ian

article

Orlando International Airport has announced its reopening plan for this week, after conducting a "preliminary survey of airport property" from Hurricane Ian's aftermath.

The airport said they will resume passenger flights after 12 p.m. on Friday. The airport reported that Hurricane Ian caused minor damage.

"In coordination with our airline partners, and after completing an initial assessment, we are anticipating a commercial schedule that transitions to normal airport operations within the next 24 hours" said Kevin Thibault, CEO for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA). "Through the diligent efforts of our team, we are continuing to remove a significant amount of water to support this intended operation."

The airport is asking travelers not to arrive at the airport for their departure before 10 a.m., so the airport and partners can prepare working areas to better serve customers.

A number of airlines are adjusting their schedules and adding relief flights over the weekend, so travelers are advised to contact their airlines and rental car companies directly for individual flight and rental car information.

Flights were canceled earlier this week at Orlando International Airport as well as Sanford Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport, and St. Pete-Clearwater International due to Hurricane Ian's landfall.